Police chase from Charlotte to Richburg, SC ends in crash, three arrested

At least three people were taken into custody following a police pursuit that started in Charlotte and ended in South Carolina, Chief Deputy Robert Sprouse said with the Chester County Sheriff's Office.

The incident began around 3:06 p.m. when Charlotte officers spotted a vehicle with a stolen tag on Tyvola Road at South Boulevard. The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused and a police helicopter was called in.

Officers soon learned that the vehicle was reportedly used in an armed robbery. At that point, officers began pursuing the vehicle.

The chase ensued down I-77 all the way to Richburg, SC. There, WBTV's Sky3 was over the scene when the vehicle side-swiped another car, lost control and came to rest on the right side of the interstate. At least two were taken into custody at the scene.

Deputies said two people were captured at the scene. The third person was apprehended in the woods off of J S Gaston Road and Highway 901, according to the sheriff's office.

One person was taken to the Chesterfield Detention Center, deputies said. The sheriff's office did not know where the other two people were transported to.

No names have been released and there is no word on possible charges.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.