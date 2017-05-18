One shot, seriously injured in west Charlotte

One person was seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting in west Charlotte.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Mulberry Church Road, between Billy Graham Parkway and Tuckaseegee Road. Medic said the victim was rushed to Carolinas Medical Center.

The patient's name and condition have not been released.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody.

