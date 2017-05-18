Thousands of jobs available at Caldwell Job Fair

Bernhardt Furniture executive William Howard remembers the first "Caldwell is Hiring" job fair back in 2010.

"We had 13 employers and 41 jobs," he recalled.

Deborah Murray, Executive Director of the Economic Development Commission, said it was a difficult event to organize.

"We had to beg employers to come," she said.

Things have changed. The economy has improved significantly in Caldwell County. A few years ago, the unemployment rate was in the high teens, the third worst county rate in North Carolina. Now, it is near 4.6% and dropping.

Instead of begging employers to come to the job fair, this time around they had to turn employers away. Even so, there were still 51 employers on hand to offer 2,700 jobs. Many who came to job hunt are already earning a paycheck.

"I am just looking for something better," said Elie Greige.

Kim Stansbury was also hoping to find just the right job.

"The mood is much better here in Caldwell County," she said.

Officials say the key has been diversifying. Instead of being known as just a furniture factory town, Caldwell County can boast pharmaceutical companies, automotive supply manufacturers, and much more.

The goal now is to continue to diversify and grow the local economy, said officials.

