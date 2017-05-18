CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Knights Second Baseman Yoan Moncada Placed on DL

Charlotte Second Baseman Yoan Moncada Placed on DL

Number One Prospect in Baseball Hitting .331 This Season with the Knights



(NORFOLK, VA) -- Second baseman Yoan Moncada, who is hitting .331 (46-for-139) this season over 34 games with the Charlotte Knights, has officially been placed on the team’s disabled list (retroactive to May 16). In two additional roster moves today, RHP Jake Dunning has been promoted to Charlotte from Double-A Birmingham, and infielder/outfielder Cody Asche has been added to Charlotte’s active roster. The team’s roster now features 25 active players.



Ranked as the number one prospect in Major League Baseball by MLB.com and Baseball America, Moncada is hitting .331 (46-for-139) with 27 runs scored, four doubles, one triple, six home runs, 15 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases. He is currently in the top five in the International League in batting average, hits, runs scored, and stolen bases. He had a season high 11-game hitting streak from April 22 to May 5.



Earlier this season (May 1), the Chicago White Sox named Moncada as their Minor League Player of the Month for the month of April. During the first month of the season, the 21-year-old hit .314 (27-for-86) with 16 runs scored, four home runs, seven RBIs, and six stolen bases in 21 games for the Knights. He also earned International League Batter of the Week honors on May 8 after hitting .500 (11-for-22) with eight runs scored, two home runs, and four RBIs from May 1-7.



Asche, 26, who was recently optioned to the Knights, appeared in 19 games with the Chicago White Sox this season. He hit .105 (6-for-57) with one home run and four RBIs this year with Chicago. A native of St. Charles, MO, Asche was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth round of the 2011 MLB June Amateur Draft.



Dunning, 28, began the season on Charlotte’s disabled list and was activated on April 25. He was assigned to Double-A Birmingham on that day. In six games (one start) with the Barons this season, Dunning posted a 0-1 record with a 5.40 ERA and one save in 10.0 innings pitched.



The Charlotte Knights hit the road tonight to open a four-game series against the Norfolk Tides from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA. Pre-game radio coverage of tonight’s 6:35 p.m. game begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN Charlotte (730 AM) and CharlotteKnights.com. The “Voice of the Charlotte Knights” Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.





