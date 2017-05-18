November east Charlotte assault victim dies, prompts homicide investigation

A person died Tuesday from injuries obtained during a November 2016 assault, prompting a homicide investigation, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.

Brian Fitzgerald Sherrell Faulkner, 46, was found Nov. 30 beside a dumpster on The Plaza and 35th Street with apparent trauma.

Faulkner went to Carolinas Medical Center in critical condition. Tuesday, the Medical Examiner informed police that Faulkner had died from injuries sustained in the assault.

Faulkner's family has been notified.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to call them at 704-432-TIPS. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.