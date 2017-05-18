Man wanted for arson in Gastonia hotel fire

A man is wanted for arson in a Gastonia hotel fire set Sunday evening, the Gastonia Police Department says.

Brandon Dean Philbeck, 31, is wanted in setting the fire at the Budget Inn, located in the 800 block of West Franklin Boulevard.

"Too much fire - please," the caller is heard saying over the phone to dispatch. "Send immediately."

Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the side of the two-story hotel when firefighters arrived, just after 6 p.m.

It took 27 firefighters around 15 minutes to extinguish the flames. The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Police say Philbeck will be charged with first-degree arson.

Anyone with information on Philbeck's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

