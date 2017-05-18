State to withhold $1.3 million over I-77 lane closure restrictions

I-77 Mobility Partners is being hit with penalties after failing to comply with lane closure restrictions, according to a letter from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The violation is due to road closures on I-77 northbound that were not removed until 7:45 a.m. and closures at the Interstate-277 west and eastbound ramps, which were not reopened until 8:05 a.m. Lanes were supposed to reopen at 5 a.m.

"Section 22.1.4 of the Technical Provisions restricts lane closures in this area between 5:00 am and 10 pm Monday through Friday," the letter from the NCDOT said.

The state will withhold liquidated damages in the amount of $1,360,000 on the next payment as a result of the violation.

I-77 northbound was closed and detoured onto Brookshire Boulevard at the north end of I-277 Wednesday morning, causing confusion.

The Associated Press reports an I-77 Mobility Partners official did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

