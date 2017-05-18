Cherry Cobbler

-
Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.More >> Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.More >> Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.More >> Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.More >> Check out this collection of ways to use graham crackers, a snack time favorite and classic ingredient in desserts.More >> Shake up some of your favorite St. Patrick's Day ingredients with a twist on tradition. Click through for recipes featuring corned beef, cabbage and potatoes.More >> From chocolate to red velvet to lemon, there are few things as inviting as a homemade cake. Check out this variety of recipes.More >>
-
Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!More >> Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!More >> Simple solutions for healthier cooking.More >> Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy! More >> A pinch of this, a dab of that... click here for a printable conversion chart.More >> Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference! More >> Money Saving IdeasMore >> Money saving ideas to bet on.More >>
Presented by Chef Jill Aker-Ray
Yield: 4-6 servings
Ingredients:
fruit –
? 3 cups sour cherries, pitted (I used 3)
? 1 T cornstarch
? 1/3 cup sugar
? zest and juice from 1/2 a lemon
•1 t almond extract
cobbler –
? 1 cup flour
? 1 t baking powder
? 1/2 t salt
? 2 T sugar
? 6 T butter, cut into pieces and chilled
? 1/4 cup+ buttermilk or regular milk
Directions:
1 Preheat your oven to 350F. Combine cherries, cornstarch, sugar, lemon zest, and juice in a small saucepan. Heat until boiling, turn off heat. Transfer cherry mixture to one large cast iron skillet (or 8-9 inch baking pan) or for single servings, 4-6 oven safe ramekins. Meanwhile, stir together the flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar. Cut the butter into the dry ingredients using a pastry blender or your fingertips until it resembles crumbs. Add milk a tablespoon at a time and stir gently until a soft dough forms.
2 Dollop the dough over the cherries and bake in a 350F oven for 30-45 minutes or until the biscuit is lightly browned and the cherry filling is bubbling. Serve with vanilla whipped cream.