Cherry Cobbler - | WBTV Charlotte

Cherry Cobbler

Presented by Chef Jill Aker-Ray



Yield:  4-6 servings

Ingredients:

fruit –

  ?  3 cups sour cherries, pitted (I used 3)

  ?  1 T cornstarch

  ?  1/3 cup sugar

  ?  zest and juice from 1/2 a lemon

  •1 t almond extract

cobbler –

  ?  1 cup flour

  ?  1 t baking powder

  ?  1/2 t salt

  ?  2 T sugar

  ?  6 T butter, cut into pieces and chilled

  ?  1/4 cup+ buttermilk or regular milk

Directions:

  1  Preheat your oven to 350F. Combine cherries, cornstarch, sugar, lemon zest, and juice in a small saucepan. Heat until boiling, turn off heat. Transfer cherry mixture to one large cast iron skillet (or 8-9 inch baking pan) or for single servings, 4-6 oven safe ramekins. Meanwhile, stir together the flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar. Cut the butter into the dry ingredients using a pastry blender or your fingertips until it resembles crumbs. Add milk a tablespoon at a time and stir gently until a soft dough forms. 

  2  Dollop the dough over the cherries and bake in a 350F oven for 30-45 minutes or until the biscuit is lightly browned and the cherry filling is bubbling. Serve with vanilla whipped cream.

