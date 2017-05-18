Cherry Cobbler

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Presented by Chef Jill Aker-Ray





Yield: 4-6 servings

Ingredients:

fruit –

? 3 cups sour cherries, pitted (I used 3)

? 1 T cornstarch

? 1/3 cup sugar

? zest and juice from 1/2 a lemon

•1 t almond extract

cobbler –

? 1 cup flour

? 1 t baking powder

? 1/2 t salt

? 2 T sugar

? 6 T butter, cut into pieces and chilled

? 1/4 cup+ buttermilk or regular milk

Directions:

1 Preheat your oven to 350F. Combine cherries, cornstarch, sugar, lemon zest, and juice in a small saucepan. Heat until boiling, turn off heat. Transfer cherry mixture to one large cast iron skillet (or 8-9 inch baking pan) or for single servings, 4-6 oven safe ramekins. Meanwhile, stir together the flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar. Cut the butter into the dry ingredients using a pastry blender or your fingertips until it resembles crumbs. Add milk a tablespoon at a time and stir gently until a soft dough forms.

2 Dollop the dough over the cherries and bake in a 350F oven for 30-45 minutes or until the biscuit is lightly browned and the cherry filling is bubbling. Serve with vanilla whipped cream.