East Meck HS student killed at party was shot four times, autopsy reveals

An East Mecklenburg High School student killed at a party in a southeast Charlotte neighborhood in February was shot four times, the autopsy revealed Thursday.

A report from the Medical Examiner shows 18-year-old Christian Isaac Allen was shot in the chest twice, in his right elbow once and once in his left wrist. The report notes the gunshot wounds to the chest are what killed Allen.

The deadly shooting happened Feb. 18 around 10:57 p.m. in the 400 block of Kelford Lane.

Carlos Olguin, 22, was charged with murder in Allen's death. Police say Allen and Olguin got into an argument at the party, leading to the shooting.

Some of Olguin's friends claim the shooting was self-defense.

Detectives have not said what the argument was about but friends of Olguin who were at the party say Allen became upset and allegedly beat up one guy then turned on the person who was throwing the party.

