East Meck HS student killed at party was shot four times, autopsy reveals

A report from the Medical Examiner shows 18-year-old Christian Isaac Allen was shot in the chest twice, in his right elbow once and once in his left wrist.More >>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.More >>
The cat was sent in for rabies testing Monday after its behavior and health declined. Wednesday, the rabies test results came back positive.More >>
One of the most well-known swim clubs in America and the highest-profile coach it has ever employed have agreed to mutually – and immediately – separate after a decade together.More >>
Carolina Harbor Waterpark opens Saturday and includes a six-story water slide, two wave pools, and a two-acre family area.More >>
