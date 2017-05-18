Cat tests positive for rabies in Lincoln County

A cat in Lincolnton tested positive for rabies, marking the first rabies case in the county this year, Lincoln County Animal Services announced Thursday.

The cat was sent in for rabies testing Monday after its behavior and health declined. Wednesday, the rabies test results came back positive.

"The cat was an outdoor cat, and was surrendered after sustaining an injury of unknown origin, which is now likely attributed to a bite from a rabid animal," Lincoln County Animal Services says. The cat had been at Animal Services since April 25.

Officials say other animals in the area may have come into contact with the same rabid animal that attacked the cat. Animal Control officers are working to inform nearby residents.

"Lincoln County Animal Services would like to remind residents that rabies vaccination for dogs, cats, and ferrets over the age of 4 months is required by law," Lincoln County Animal Services says.

Signs of rabies include abnormal amounts of aggression of friendliness, disorientation, wobbliness, circling and excessive salivation. Anyone who comes in contact with an animal that may be sick is asked to call Animal Services at 704-736-4125 or 911.

Below is additional information from Lincoln County Animal Services:

One-year rabies vaccinations for cats and dogs are available for $7 at Lincoln County Animal Services, 650 John Howell Memorial Drive, Lincolnton NC. Please visit us Monday-Friday, between the hours of 8am-5pm to have your pets vaccinated. Alternatively, 1 year and 3 year vaccines are also available through your local veterinarian. Our next rabies clinic will also be held on June 24th at West Lincoln Animal Hospital, between 12-4pm.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.