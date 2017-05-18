Farmer's market to feature Cheerwine Chili

It seems like everyone is getting into the spirit of the big 100th Birthday Celebration for Cheerwine that's being held this Saturday, including the Salisbury Farmer's market.

The Salisbury Farmer's Market, at the corner of South Jackson and West Fisher Street, across from the Rowan Library is open every Saturday through mid December from 8AM to 12 Noon.

This Saturday, the Salisbury Farmer's Market and Rowan Helping Ministries team up to wish Cheerwine Happy 100th Anniversary with the award winning Cheerwine Chili.

Nate Valentine, the food service manager at Rowan Helping Ministries, is going to demonstrate how to make his award winning Cheerwine Chili during the Saturday morning Salisbury Farmer's Market. His chili, which won 1st place in the Annual Chili Cook off, will be prepared and samples will be passed around along with samples of Cheerwine soda.

Nate's demonstration on how to make his chili commemorates Cheerwine's 100th Anniversary Celebration which happens that same Saturday in downtown Salisbury.

The Salisbury Farmer's Market on behalf of Rowan Helping Ministries will also be collecting canned food items and toiletries for their food shelf and homeless shelter. Items needed include jarred spaghetti sauce, canned tuna and chicken, pasta and canned vegetables. Toiletries include toothpaste, bar soap, toothbrushes, shampoo etc. Please bring items you wish to donate to the market that day.

The Salisbury Farmer's Market vendors will also dedicate Rowan Helping Ministries the recipient of the "Share the Harvest" bounty that day. Vendors donate fresh produce from their booth at the end of the Saturday market to be distributed to Rowan Helping Ministries food shelf. Fresh produce is especially difficult to obtain for food shelf recipients. Consumers can also purchase extra produce that day to donate to Rowan Helping Ministries.

