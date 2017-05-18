Carowinds' water park to open Saturday, but could rain pose an issue?

Carowinds' 27-acre water park is opening this weekend, just in time for the increased heat and humidity.

Carolina Harbor Waterpark opens Saturday and includes a six-story water slide, two wave pools, and a two-acre family area.

One problem - WBTV meteorologists say rain could pose an issue Saturday, with chances around 40%. Afternoon temperatures are expected to hold in the 80s through Sunday.

Meteorologist Al Conklin says showers and storms could dissipate by evening.

“If you’ve got a need for speed, we invite you to brave the tubes, chutes, twists and turns of this ride,” says General Manager, Pat Jones of Blackbeard's Revenge, the six-story water slide complex.

Those who aren't crazy about the waterslide can ride the six-foot waves at Surf Club Harbor, a 27,000 square-foot wave pool. There are also places for children, including Kiddy Hawk Cove and Myrtle Turtle Beach.

Click HERE to see other water activities offered at the water park.

Conklin and meteorologist Chris Larson will break down Saturday's rain chances hour-by-hour Friday on WBTV in the 6 a.m. hour.

