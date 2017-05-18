Fans available for seniors

The Rufty-Holmes Senior Center will sponsor the 2017 Summer Fan Program for Seniors. The center has received generous funding from the Duke Energy Foundation, enabling it to buy fans for senior adults who may have health risks associated with the intense heat of summer.

Hot weather is not just uncomfortable. As we age, our bodies lose some ability to adapt to heat. Some medications can add to the problem. Hot summertime weather may worsen many pre-existing medical conditions, such as asthma and COPD.

Eligibility requirements:

• The recipient must be at least 60 years of age, or disabled.

• He or she must be a resident of Rowan County.

• The program is intended for clients who don’t have air conditioning, and have financial need. PRIORITY IS GIVEN TO SENIOR ADULTS

Eligible senior adults may call to reserve a fan and pick it up at the Rufty-Holmes Senior Center. The information needed is the name, address, phone number, age and date of birth for the person receiving the fan.

The Summer Fan program starts at the beginning of June. For additional information, please call the Rufty-Holmes Senior Center Help Line at 704-216-7700.

