Summer Reading Kick-Off coming June 3

Looking for some free fun? On June 3, Dan Nicholas Park hosts Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading Kick-off.

The event includes a festival, held in the Sports Field from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and a concert featuring the Billy Jonas Band, held in the Outdoor Stanback Theatre beginning at 1:30 p.m. Both festival and concert are free, open to the public, and all ages are welcome.

A summer reading registration booth will be available throughout the festival, and individuals of all ages can sign up. There are no fees required to participate in summer reading. The 2017 theme, “Build a Better World,” encourages people to actively seek knowledge and to explore new ways of using that knowledge to make a positive difference in the world.

Summer reading categories are organized by age: Children (newborns to rising fifth-graders), Teen (rising sixth-graders to rising twelfth-graders), and Adult (all individuals over 18 years of age). In June and July, there will be programs designed for specific age groups, as well as programs that the whole family can attend.

The festival also features a children’s craft activity and numerous vendors. Rowan County Cooperative Extension Service, Salisbury Parks and Recreation Department, Rowan County Animal Services, Chickweed, Habitat for Humanity, Sole Hope, and more will have booths at the celebration. Touch a Butterfly will be available for children to observe and feed live Monarch Butterflies, while learning about the butterflies’ anatomy.

A bicycle rodeo, hosted by The Pedal Factory, is also on the agenda. People should bring their bikes to participate. The Pedal Factory staff will help with small adjustments if needed before going through the obstacle course.

The first 500 attendees receive free ice cream sandwiches, courtesy of Food Lion #381 of Rockwell. Other food items may be purchased from Dan Nicholas Park’s concession stands, or participants may bring a picnic. Everyone is encouraged to enjoy the park’s amenities while on site.

The grand finale of the Summer Reading Kick-off is a performance by the Billy Jonas Band. The band, which performed at the 2010 White House Easter Egg Roll, is known for its brand of industrial re-percussion, which involves making instruments from found, foraged, and recyclable objects.

With their “funky folk music,” as Jonas describes it, the Billy Jonas Band seeks to create community through music and song. “My favorite instrument is the audience,” Jonas says, when discussing how they encourage listeners to join in the performance.

“The audience and children are encouraged to participate by playing along, dancing, and singing,” says Cheryl Lange, a Kannapolis resident and fan of Billy Jonas for over a decade. “Through catchy songs with up-beat melodies, the band slides in educational elements about events such as Mt. St. Helens erupting and the science behind seeds sprouting.”

The band’s members – Billy Jonas, Ashley Jo Farmer, Sherman Hooer, and Juan Holladay – successfully inject their work with a unique brand of energy and whimsy. “I absolutely love their delightful lyrics and upbeat melodies,” says Emma Rose, RPL East Branch supervisor. “Their harmonies are quirky and creative, and you can see that all the band members love what they are doing!”

Farmer is a well-known figure in the community. A Salisbury native, she also leads The Ashley Jo Farmer Band (AJFB). “Ashley has a lot of love for downtown Salisbury and that love gives her the opportunity to meet and collaborate with other musicians, artists and talented members of our community. She is a big supporter of local businesses and organizations,” says Rose.

The concert will be held in the Outdoor Stanback Theater and begins at 1:30 p.m. Anyone may attend the concert, even if they didn’t visit the festival attractions.

For more information and links to past performances, visit www.billyjonas.com. To learn more about RPL’s Summer Reading Kick-off and programs, please call 704-216-8234 or visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org.

