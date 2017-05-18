Woman sentenced to 18 years in 2016 stabbing death

A woman has been sentenced to between 18 and 23 years in prison for stabbing a man inside his Rowan County mobile home in May of 2016.

Satonia Yvette Gray, 26, was charged with first-degree murder. She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Tuesday in Rowan County Superior Court.

She will receive credit for the 364 days she has spent in the Rowan County Detention Center awaiting trial.

Barry Dean Hepler, 56, was stabbed to death just before midnight in Woodleaf Park, located off Highway 801 in the 100 block of Cone Drive, deputies say.

“He was an awesome person," Hepler's sister said. "He had a big heart, be careful who you deal with, I know God will get us through this.”

Deputies say Hepler went to his dad's house nearby for help after being stabbed multiple times, before he collapsed. That's when officials were called. Hepler lived just down the road.

"The girl he was helping out, she lived there because he felt sorry for her," said the victim's sister, who did not want to be identified. "This girl that she messed with is the girl who took his life."

When deputies arrived, they found Hepler, who also goes by "Mater," dead on the living room floor. "Deputies were able to locate a blood trail that led them to the [Hepler's] address, and found both the front door & screen door open," deputies say.

Witnesses say Gray was in the mobile home park with a knife before deputies arrived. Her car was found at an apartment complex in Mocksville about 10 miles away.

“And she came out looking for him to finish him off," the sister added.

Deputies found her in bloody clothes nearby, where they say she confessed to the stabbing.

"These people... we watched for months take advantage of his kindness," said Chris Wilson, one of the victim's family members. "He asked them to leave at the end of this month and evidently it wasn't soon enough."

