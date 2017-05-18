FBI makes early morning arrests in massive gang crackdown

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, with the help of state and local law enforcement, made dozens of arrests across the greater Charlotte area early Thursday morning as part of a gang take-down operation that spanned the east coast.

The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.

Federal charging documents outlying the allegations against those arrested had not yet been made publicly available on the federal court system’s online filing website as of early Thursday morning.

The operation is being led by agents from the FBI’s Charlotte field office and being overseen by the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina.

Neither the FBI nor the US Attorney’s Office had released details of the operation as of early Thursday morning.

