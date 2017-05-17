CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Bulls Snap Knights Six Game Losing Streak Wednesday

Knights Drop Finale to Bulls 9-2 Wednesday

Charlotte Wins Two of Three From First Place Bulls at BB&T Ballpark



(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Tyler Ladendorf hit a two-run home run, but the Charlotte Knights dropped the finale of their three-game series to the Durham Bulls by a score of 9-2 on Wednesday from BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte. The loss snapped Charlotte’s six-game winning streak.



Ladendorf, an Illinois native -- who grew up a Chicago White Sox fan -- provided Charlotte’s lone offense on Wednesday. Ladendorf launched a two-run home run in the fourth inning off Durham LHP Ryan Yarbrough (3-2, 3.45). Ladendorf’s two-run home run was his first of the season. It was one of Charlotte’s five hits on the night.



After winning the first two games of the three-game series and a season-high six consecutive games overall, the Knights lost for the first time since May 10 in Indianapolis.



Charlotte RHP Carson Fulmer (5-2, 3.86) was saddled with his first loss in over a month (April 12) after allowing eight runs (seven earned) on six hits over 4.2 innings pitched. Fulmer’s loss on Wednesday was his first at BB&T Ballpark this season. He walked five and struck-out two.



Durham jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning on a Jake Hager three-run home run. Hager finished the game 2-for-3 with the home run and six RBIs. The Bulls added two more runs in the fourth inning, three more in the fifth inning, and one more in the sixth inning en route to their 24th win of the season. Yarbrough earned the win after giving up just two runs on four hits over six innings of work.



The Knights will now hit the road and head to Norfolk, VA to open a four-game series against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) on Thursday night. RHP Lucas Giolito (1-5, 6.55) will get the start for the Knights against Norfolk RHP Jayson Aquino (1-3, 5.23). Pre-game radio coverage of Thursday’s 6:35 p.m. game will begin at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN Charlotte (730 AM) and CharlotteKnights.com. The “Voice of the Charlotte Knights” Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.







