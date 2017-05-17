BLOG: Weather folklore about 'red skies' explained

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Sample Road in Historic Latta Plantation.More >>
The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Sample Road in Historic Latta Plantation.More >>
People want to know if there is any truth to that or is it pure folklore?More >>
People want to know if there is any truth to that or is it pure folklore?More >>
The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. last Thursday at the intersection of Monroe Road and Greylyn Business Park Drive.More >>
The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. last Thursday at the intersection of Monroe Road and Greylyn Business Park Drive.More >>
Just before 10:30 p.m., police said Kean had been found and that he was safe.More >>
Just before 10:30 p.m., police said Kean had been found and that he was safe.More >>
The only difference between the ads was that the Craigslist post mentioned the owners being missionaries with the Charlotte-based organization SIM International.More >>
The only difference between the ads was that the Craigslist post mentioned the owners being missionaries with the Charlotte-based organization SIM International.More >>