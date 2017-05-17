Second driver charged in crash that killed 71-year-old woman

A second driver has been charged in a four-vehicle crash that left one woman dead in southeast Charlotte nearly a week ago.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. last Thursday at the intersection of Monroe Road and Greylyn Business Park Drive. The driver of a 2012 Toyota Corolla involved, 71-year-old Barbara Dennis, was killed. Medic took three other drivers and a passenger to Novant Medical Center-Matthews, all with minor injuries.

The day after the crash, police said 68-year-old William Graham Jr was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle. Officers say Graham attempted to turn left onto Monroe Rd from Greylyn Business Park Dr into the path of oncoming traffic, causing the collision.

On Wednesday, officers charged another driver, 33-year-old Justin Michael Farruggia, with misdemeanor death by vehicle and careless and reckless driving. Investigators say Farruggia was going 66 mph in a posted 45 mph zone before the collision.

Police said that excessive speed caused the 2016 Hyundai Elantra Farruggia was driving to enter the opposing lanes and strike Dennis' vehicle after striking Graham's Volvo.

Dennis was not wearing a seat belt at the time, according to police.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

