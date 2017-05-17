13-year-old boy reported missing in Kannapolis found safe - | WBTV Charlotte

13-year-old boy reported missing in Kannapolis found safe

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) -

Police in Kannapolis say a teenager reported missing Wednesday evening has been found safe.

Officers said they were searching for 13-year-old Cameron Kean around 9:30 p.m. 

Just before 10:30 p.m., police said Kean had been found and that he was safe.

No further details have been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly