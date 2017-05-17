Craigslist scammers target rental properties already on the market

Tega Cay, South Carolina, is one of those places people like to call home. That's why Scott Fulton did a double-take while looking at rental properties on Craigslist recently.

"The posting was well-written, great pictures, but it was 500 dollars," he said.

Fulton says that price was unheard of for a three bedroom, 2.5 bath house in Tega Cay.

"In this area, most prices are probably at the minimum 2,000 dollars," he said.

Fulton thought it sounded fishy, so he did a little more digging.

"I found this same ad on Zillow with legitimate information," he said.

The Zillow listing was for the same house, but listed at $2,500 more a month. The only difference between the ads was that the Craigslist post mentioned the owners being missionaries with the Charlotte-based organization SIM International.

Just to see what would happen, Fulton said he contacted the seller on Craigslist.

"I immediately got back a response that was poorly written, poor punctuation and overall just wrong," he said.

Fulton posted his experience on the NextDoor site. He says he got dozens of responses, including one from the legitimate owner who confirmed his suspicions.

"She was appalled. She said, 'I'm so sorry that this happened, clearly it's a mistake,'" he said.

Fulton said the house is truly for rent. He believes the scammer copied the real ad from Zillow and pasted it on Craigslist with the owners' real names, hoping someone would send cash upfront.

WBTV emailed the mystery seller, but never got a reply.

Fulton may not have fallen for the posting, but he worries others will.

"It happens. And if they're putting the effort into it, someone is going to bite," he said.

Craigslist has since taken down the posting.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.