Special counsel named

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
Tonight, the Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee the presidential election investigation. Mueller says he accepts the responsibility.
President Trump welcomed the decision saying, "A thorough investigation will confirm what we already know - there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity. I look forward to this matter concluding quickly."
A near-drowning incident at Mountain Island Lake comes a day and a half after two boats crashed on Lake Norman, killing one man. Two years ago, a young man drowned near the same spot while swimming at Mountain Island Lake. Tonight, we’re asking if it’s safe to swim there.
Senator Thom Tillis, a Lake Norman resident, collapsed from dehydration while running a race in Washington, DC today. He was taken to the hospital for tests. After a clean bill of health, he was back in his office and tonight he tweeted out a clip from a Monty Python movie— “Not dead, yet!”
In my exclusive Crime Stoppers investigation, I’ll show the fastest stick-up police say they’ve seen. From start to finish, the crime took 21 seconds.
Cameron Kean, 13, is described as a white male, 5'4" tall weighing about 100 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes and is possibly wearing a blue shirt and red shorts.More >>
The only difference between the ads was that the Craigslist post mentioned the owners being missionaries with the Charlotte-based organization SIM International.More >>
Juvenile petitions have been issued for a teenager who was reportedly found with multiple weapons, including knives and fireworks, along with a hit list inside a school in Union County, deputies said Wednesday.More >>
The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Remount Road near Wilkinson Boulevard.More >>
Two men enter the lobby of the Comfort Inn Suites on University City Boulevard near midnight. Both are heavily disguised.More >>
