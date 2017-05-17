Special counsel named

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

Tonight, the Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee the presidential election investigation. Mueller says he accepts the responsibility.

President Trump welcomed the decision saying, "A thorough investigation will confirm what we already know - there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity. I look forward to this matter concluding quickly."

A near-drowning incident at Mountain Island Lake comes a day and a half after two boats crashed on Lake Norman, killing one man. Two years ago, a young man drowned near the same spot while swimming at Mountain Island Lake. Tonight, we’re asking if it’s safe to swim there.

Senator Thom Tillis, a Lake Norman resident, collapsed from dehydration while running a race in Washington, DC today. He was taken to the hospital for tests. After a clean bill of health, he was back in his office and tonight he tweeted out a clip from a Monty Python movie— “Not dead, yet!”

In my exclusive Crime Stoppers investigation, I’ll show the fastest stick-up police say they’ve seen. From start to finish, the crime took 21 seconds.

Please join Brigida Mack, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!