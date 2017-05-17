Two injured, two on the run after 4-vehicle crash in west Charlotte

Two people were injured in a four-vehicle crash in west Charlotte Wednesday evening.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Remount Road near Wilkinson Boulevard. Police at the scene said two people were taken to the Carolinas Medical Center, and that two other people jumped from one of the vehicles and ran from the scene.

Police have not said what may have led to the crash, but two cars at the scene appeared to have suffered heavy front-end damage.

The patients' names and conditions have not been released.

