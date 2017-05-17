Black Political Caucus wants answers from CMS about educating black students

The Black Political Caucus is having a conversation with Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District (CMS) Superintendent Ann Clark about what's being done to better educate black students.

The caucus will meet at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church Wednesday night. The group's concern is about results CMS is providing as it relates to minority students.

"All we can go by is the data. As you can see, in a lot of the high African-American schools there is some type of disparity," Black Political Caucus Education Chair Dee Rankin said. "It's either the teachers, as where the leadership or even possibly the curriculum, the discipline."

Numbers show there is still an achievement gap between black and white students, and black male students get suspended at a much higher rate than white male students. The group hopes to get some answers from Clark about these issues.

Despite the fact Clark is retiring in June, the group thinks her presence will still make a difference.

"It's her vision and her fingertips, so we need to hear from her," moderator Mark Jerrell said. "How do we reverse this trend? What mechanisms have they put into place to make sure that African American males are not being discriminated in school?"

Rankin believes parents also need to play a part in making education better for black students but realizes CMS still has a responsibility.

"It can't be just parents," Rankin said. "There has to be some responsibility put back on the system."

The group says these issues have been discussed for years and still, in their eyes, progress isn't being made fast enough. The caucus hopes it gets answers and a plan so all kids can get a great education in CMS.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.