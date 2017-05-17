Granite Falls bridge collapses after year of being closed

The caucus will meet at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church Wednesday night. The group's concern is about results CMS is providing as it relates to minority students.More >>
The caucus will meet at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church Wednesday night. The group's concern is about results CMS is providing as it relates to minority students.?More >>
An entire section of the Falls Avenue Bridge in Granite Falls fell into the body of water that the bridge crosses, Mill Pond.More >>
An entire section of the Falls Avenue Bridge in Granite Falls fell into the body of water that the bridge crosses, Mill Pond.More >>
The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Park Road and Park Crossing Drive, near South Meck High School.More >>
The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Park Road and Park Crossing Drive, near South Meck High School.More >>
Driving down the road in Mt. Holly, I did a double take when I saw the denim-shirted grandmother on a grass mower. It’s just not something you see every day.More >>
Driving down the road in Mt. Holly, I did a double take when I saw the denim-shirted grandmother on a grass mower. It’s just not something you see every day.More >>
The man who is accused of killing his grandparents and then kidnapping his niece is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.More >>
The man who is accused of killing his grandparents and then kidnapping his niece is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.More >>