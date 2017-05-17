Alexander County pastor critically injured in hit-and-run

Aron Gwaltney told WBTV that he just couldn't believe the news Wednesday morning. "I was in shock," Gwaltney said.

Jason Mull was stunned as well. "We're gonna need a lot of prayers right now," Mull said.

Both men are board members at the CrossPoint Church in Alexander County and said they are very concerned about Church Pastor Chris Meade.

Meade was hit by an SUV in Winston-Salem Tuesday evening in what police describe as a hit-and-run.

Meade was critically injured and has been in intensive care ever since. "He has touched a lot of people in this community," said Gwaltney.

Meade is retired from public schools where he held every position ranging from teacher to principal.

In recent years, Meade and another started the CrossPoint non-denominational church. It has since grown to the point in which members fill the Alexander Central High School auditorium every Sunday.

The church has bought 38-acres of land along Highway 127 where they have built a park and hope to build a church as well.

Mull says the focus now, though, is on Meade. "We are asking everyone to pray for him and his family and the doctors who are trying to patch him up."

