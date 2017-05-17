Waste company indicted for allegedly abandoning 10,000 gallons of hazardous waste

A Charlotte company was indicted Wednesday for allegedly abandoning more than 10,000 gallons of hazardous waste and more than five tons of solid hazardous waste in trailer on the company's property, the Department of Justice said.

The company, Parts Cleaning Technology of North Carolina (PCT), it's owner, 36-year-old David Russ Crandell and two employers were each charged with one count of conspiracy to illegally store hazardous waste, one count of illegal storage of hazardous waste without a permit and one count of illegal storage of hazardous waste in violation of a permit, court documents said.

The company had trailers located in the 3100 block of Cullman Avenue in east Charlotte.

The two employees were identified as 54-year-old Timothy Michael Connelly and 51-year-old Vincent Edward Peters, according to the indictment. The court said that Connelly and Peters were each also charged with making false official statements to regulators.

According to the indictment, the business engaged in the collection and transportation of hazardous waste in Charlotte. Court officials said the allegations began in 2011, and the that the defendants allegedly stored hazardous waste on unpermitted trailers on their property. Court documents said the defendants had ongoing problems paying the disposal companies, which refused to accept the waste from PCT.

The indictment stated that PCT was evicted from Cullman Avenue in July 2014, but claims the defendants did not remove the hazardous waste and did not notify anyone that the waste had to be removed.

Court documents said that the state of North Carolina executed a search warrant and located hazardous waste in which 43 customers had paid PCT for disposal.

Court officials said the conspiracy charge carries a maximum sentence of five years of imprisonment and a fine of $250,000 and the RCRA violations carry a maximum sentence of five years of prison and a fine of $50,000 per day of violation.

Officials said the false statement charges carry a maximum sentence of five years of imprisonment and a fine of $250,000.

