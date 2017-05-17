One injured in crash involving school bus in south Charlotte

At least one person was injured in a crash involving a school bus and six other vehicles Wednesday, police said.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Park Road and Park Crossing Drive, near South Meck High School. Officials have not said what school the bus was from, but Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said students were on board at the time of the wreck. None of the students were injured, officers said.

From WBTV's Sky3, it appeared one of the vehicles, which was resting at the front of the bus, was heavily damaged.

Firefighters said one person in one of the cars involved was injured. That person's name has not been released, but Medic said they only suffered minor injuries.

There is no word if any other injuries were reported.

