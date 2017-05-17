SLIDESHOW: License plates banned across the U.S.A.

If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.

All 50 states in the United States (along with all U.S. territories and Washington, DC) are members of the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA).



Members of the organization have collaborated to come up with a list of license plates that should be banned from your car.

It doesn't mean that you WON'T see these plates in your state - as it is up to individual states/jurisdictions as to what they allow.

Some states, such as North Carolina, have expanded on the list and have banned more than 7,400 words from Tar Heel license plates.

South Carolina adheres to the recommendations of the AAMVA, according to DMV officials.

A portion of SC's law says the state "may refuse the issue of letter combinations which may carry connotations offensive to good taste and decency and may not assign to a person not holding the relevant office letters or numerals denoting the holder to have a public office."

The AAMVA also serves the Canadian provinces and territories, as well.

