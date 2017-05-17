CMPD releases body cam footage after WBTV investigation

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released body camera footage Wednesday that shows a police officer pressing his gun to an unarmed man’s head and threatening to kill him.

The release comes three weeks after a WBTV investigation first exposed the video.

**WARNING: The video from the officer's body cameras contain foul language and may be disturbing to some viewers**

A state law that took effect in October 2016 prohibits police departments from releasing their own video without a judge’s order.

Days after the WBTV investigation first aired, Chief Kerr Putney denounced the actions of the officer, even after his department initially said the officer did nothing wrong.

“What I’m not here to do is defend everything that was done,” Putney said. “Because I’m not going to defend the indefensible.”

At that same press conference, the department announced it would petition the court for permission to release the video. This was the first time CMPD voluntarily asked a judge for permission to release video since the new law making police video secret took effect.

