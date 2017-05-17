Vehicle fire heavily damages concrete truck

A concrete truck caught fire and suffered heavy damage on Wednesday afternoon.

According to fire officials with the Salisbury Fire Department, the truck caught fire at Chandler Concrete in the parking lot near the depot just off N. Long Street.

The truck was heavily damaged, sending a big plume of black smoke that witnesses said could be seen for miles.

Firefighters handled the fire, while haz-mat crews responded to off load the saddle tanks on the truck and contain the fuel spill.

No one was hurt.

