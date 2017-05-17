Court hearing scheduled for man accused of killing grandparents, kidnapping 11-year-old

The man who is accused of killing his grandparents and then kidnapping his niece is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Curtis Atkinson Jr., 36, is being charged with the murder of his parents, 63-year-old Curtis Atkinson Sr. and 62-year-old Ruby Atkinson and kidnapping Atkinsons' granddaughter, 11-year-old Arieyana Forney, who was later located in D.C.

Authorities say Curtis Atkinson Jr. led D.C. police on a chase before crashing.

Police were initially called to a home on Glenncannon Drive in east Charlotte at 11:05 a.m. April 2 to assist the Charlotte Fire Department. Police say there was an attempted arson at the crime scene.

Officials do not know why Curtis Atkinson Jr. took Arieyana up to D.C., and have not yet released a motive for the homicides.

Curtis Atkinson Jr.'s girlfriend has also been charged with murder in the double-homicide that sparked the AMBER Alert for the 11-year-old girl. The girlfriend, Nikkia Cooper, is also expected to appear in court Thursday.

Police say Cooper, who is now facing murder charges, called police from Washington, D.C. Washington, D.C., Metro Police found Forney inside the white Chevrolet Impala officials posted in the AMBER Alert.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a female inside that car called police saying she had been kidnapped and described where she was. Officials now believe that call came from Cooper.

Anyone with additional information about the current investigation is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS.

