Deputies: Union Co HS student faces weapons charges for having knives, hit list inside book bag

Juvenile petitions have been issued for a teenager who was reportedly found with multiple weapons, including knives and fireworks, along with a hit list inside a school in Union County, deputies said Wednesday.

According to the Union County Sheriff, the school's Resource Officer Deputy A.J. Wallace at Forest Hills High School discovered several knives, a bottle of flammable liquid, fireworks, a dismantled shotgun shell and a “hit list” inside the book bag of a student May 9.

Deputies said the teen will be charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and possession of a weapon on school grounds. The teen has not been formally charged, the sheriff's office said.

The NC State Bureau of Investigation’s ISAAC (Information Sharing and Analysis Center) Unit received information from a Canadian law enforcement agency concerning chat room discussions involving threats of violence by a Forest Hills High School student. The threats indicated the student intended to stab several kids at school May 9.

There were around a dozen names on the hit list and everyone on the list had been notified that their names were on the list, according to Tony Underwood, Chief Communications Officer with the Union County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the teenager is under the age of 16 and their identity is being withheld.

"The student hadn't had any issues or discipline issues," Wallace said. "And so when we spoke to him he was very calm."

Sheriff Eddie Cathey says the suspect is at a facility getting counseling and help. No motive has been determined, but law enforcement says bullying could have played a role.

