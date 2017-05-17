Person hospitalized after near-drowning at Latta Plantation

A person was hospitalized after a water rescue and near-drowning in Huntersville Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Sample Road in Historic Latta Plantation. Medic confirmed the water rescue took place on Mt. Island Lake, and that they were attempting to resuscitate one patient.

That patient was then taken to Novant Health in Huntersville with very serious injuries.

No names have been released, and officials have not said what may have led to the incident.

