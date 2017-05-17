Sen. Tillis collapses during race; says he is OK - | WBTV Charlotte

Sen. Tillis collapses during race; says he is OK

(Photo provided to WNCN) (Photo provided to WNCN)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP/WNCN) - Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina collapsed during a Washington, D.C., race Wednesday morning and has been taken away by ambulance.

Tillis, 57, was seen on the ground being administered CPR by bystanders at about the two-mile mark in the three-mile race in Anacostia Park in the southeast part of the city.

However, Tillis tweeted that he was doing well around 9:45 a.m. He said he “got overheated” about 2.5 miles into the race.

Although Tillis said he did not receive CPR, multiple witnesses, including WUSA’s Debra Alfarone, reported that he did receive CPR and that three men were able to help revive him after he collapsed.

Reports stated that Tillis at first appeared unconscious but was revived and breathing when taken away by ambulance from the ACLI Capital Challenge 3 Mile Team Race.

About an hour before reports of his collapse came in, Tillis tweeted a photo of himself and others getting ready for the American Council of Life Insurers race this morning.

Alfarone tweeted a photo of Tillis being administered CPR.

North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Wayne Goodwin issued a statement on Tillis:

In spite of our political differences, I and the staff at the North Carolina Democratic Party wish Senator Thom Tillis a full and speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family this morning.”

