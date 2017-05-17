Sen. Tillis collapses during race; says he is OK

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP/WNCN) - Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina collapsed during a Washington, D.C., race Wednesday morning and has been taken away by ambulance.

Tillis, 57, was seen on the ground being administered CPR by bystanders at about the two-mile mark in the three-mile race in Anacostia Park in the southeast part of the city.

However, Tillis tweeted that he was doing well around 9:45 a.m. He said he “got overheated” about 2.5 miles into the race.

I'm doing well. Looking forward to getting back to work. Thanks for all of your prayers and well wishes. #CapChallenge pic.twitter.com/uQGQp85qzR — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) May 17, 2017

Although Tillis said he did not receive CPR, multiple witnesses, including WUSA’s Debra Alfarone, reported that he did receive CPR and that three men were able to help revive him after he collapsed.

Reports stated that Tillis at first appeared unconscious but was revived and breathing when taken away by ambulance from the ACLI Capital Challenge 3 Mile Team Race.

About an hour before reports of his collapse came in, Tillis tweeted a photo of himself and others getting ready for the American Council of Life Insurers race this morning.

Alfarone tweeted a photo of Tillis being administered CPR.

At today's ACLI race, 3 men saved the life of Senator Thom Tillis of NC #bravery @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/gp56mXRvkz — Debra Alfarone (@DebraAlfarone) May 17, 2017

North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Wayne Goodwin issued a statement on Tillis: