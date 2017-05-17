Person hospitalized with gunshot wound to head, shooting investigation underway

Person hospitalized with gunshot wound to head, shooting investi - | WBTV Charlotte

A shooting is under investigation after a person showed up at a Charlotte hospital with a gunshot wound to the head Wednesday morning. 

Officers say they were called to a shooting around 5:43 a.m. in the 300 block of Jones Street. Officers say they searched the area but didn't find any victims. 

A short time later, Carolinas Medical Center staff contacted police to say a person showed up with a gunshot wound to the head. 

The person is expected to be OK. 

"Officers/detectives are interviewing the victim and attempting to locate the exact location where the shooting occurred," CMPD says.

