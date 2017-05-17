Person hospitalized with gunshot wound to head, shooting investigation underway

Pasqual Mendez will spend between 12 and 19 years at the NC Division of Adult Corrections following the guilty plea.More >>
The tourism promotion group is spending $480,000 to retrofit the existing two-story metal structure on Wells Fargo Plaza.
A search resumed Tuesday morning for a missing boater on Lake Norman following a boat collision late Monday night. Crews on scene say this is now a recovery mission.
Lincoln County deputies say surveillance and undercover techniques were used to purchase drugs from the suspects at multiple locations.
Police in Statesville are investigating a case in which an 81-year-old man was beaten and robbed at his home early on Tuesday morning.
