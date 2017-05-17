Five facing charges in Lincoln County drug bust

Five people face multiple drug offenses in Lincoln County.

Lincoln County deputies say surveillance and undercover techniques were used to purchase drugs from the suspects at multiple locations.

Kevin Rodriguez, 24, 20-year-old Sierra Gomez and 44-year-old Dana Gomez were all charged in the bust. Austin McCutcheon, 18, and Justin Garrett, 34, also face charges.

One person reportedly sold undercover detectives a trafficking amount of pain pills.

“I don’t believe our citizens realize the epidemic of opioid abuse in our area and how it is evident in the arrests from yesterday," Sheriff David Carpenter said Wednesday. "We continue to fight a battle of prescription pill abuse and the illegal sale of them and at the present time we are losing this battle at an alarming rate."

Rodriguez was charged with felony trafficking schedule II controlled substance by sell, trafficking schedule II controlled substance by delivering, trafficking schedule II controlled substance by transport, trafficking schedule II controlled substance by possession and sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance. He was also charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance. Rodriguez was given a $50,000 secured bond.

Sierra Gomez was charged with two felony counts each of sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance. She was also charged with one felony count each of sell and deliver schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule VI controlled substance, conspire to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, and conspire to sell and deliver schedule VI controlled substance. She was given a $20,000 secured bond.

Dama Gomez was charged with one felony count each of sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance. She was given a $7,500 secured bond.

McCutcheaon faces felony conspiracy to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule VI controlled substance, She was given a $20,000 secured bond.

Garrett, still wanted, faces one felony count of conspiring to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies urge citizens to report any suspicious drug activity to the Drug Tip Line at 704-736-8606 or Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909, where a reward is possible.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.