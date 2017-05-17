Police: 81-year-old man beaten, robbed inside his home

Police in Statesville are investigating a case in which an 81-year-old man was beaten and robbed at his home early on Tuesday morning.

According to the report, two armed men went to the man's home in the 300 block of Stockton Street, broke through the back door, then attacked the man and stole cash.

The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he was treated and released.

