Police: 81-year-old man beaten, robbed inside his home

Lincoln County deputies say surveillance and undercover techniques were used to purchase drugs from the suspects at multiple locations.More >>
Lincoln County deputies say surveillance and undercover techniques were used to purchase drugs from the suspects at multiple locations.More >>
Police in Statesville are investigating a case in which an 81-year-old man was beaten and robbed at his home early on Tuesday morning.More >>
Police in Statesville are investigating a case in which an 81-year-old man was beaten and robbed at his home early on Tuesday morning.More >>
Former State Senator Fletcher Hartsell, who served Cabarrus County for decades, will spend eight months in federal prison.More >>
Former State Senator Fletcher Hartsell, who served Cabarrus County for decades, will spend eight months in federal prison.More >>
A man who describes himself as the pastor of the Helping The Less Fortunate Ministries was charged with assault on a female by police.More >>
A man who describes himself as the pastor of the Helping The Less Fortunate Ministries was charged with assault on a female by police.More >>
The vote will cap two years of student assignment work.More >>
The vote will cap two years of student assignment work.More >>