Salisbury pastor charged with assault on female

A man who describes himself as the pastor of the Helping The Less Fortunate Ministries was charged with assault on a female by police.

Castell Salathiel Rolle, Jr., 69, of S. Jackson Street, was arrested on Tuesday night just after 6:30 pm at his home.

Police describe the incident as a "domestic situation."

Rolle was jailed without bond and will have a court appearance on May 22.

Rolle was convicted of assault on a female in August of 2008.