Former state senator Hartsell sentenced to federal prison

Former state senator Fletcher Hartsell, who served Cabarrus County for decades, will spend eight months in federal prison. Hartsell was sentenced on Tuesday after pleading guilty in February to using campaign donations for personal expenses.

Hartsell pleaded guilty to two counts of filing false tax returns and one count of mail fraud.

The plea agreement was filed five months after the first of two federal indictments were handed down against Hartsell.

He faced a total of 28 federal charges; the result of two different indictments from a grand jury.

The federal investigation into Hartsell began at the recommendation of the North Carolina State Board of Elections, which investigated the longtime senator for his use of campaign funds to pay personal expenses.

During the state board investigation, auditors found Hartsell used campaign funds to pay for personal expenses including lawn care, shoe repairs and haircuts.

Along with eight months in prison, Hartsell will have be under supervised release for three years following his prison term, and will have to forfeit $63,000.

During the sentencing in federal court in Winston-Salem there were dozens of friends and family members in court to support Hartsell, and the judge noted that more than one hundred people had written letters on Hartsell's behalf asking for a lenient sentence.

Prosecutors said that Hartsell had used campaign money for personal expenses for more than a decade, and that he had misreported the expenditures on his taxes.

Saying he had a responsibility to deter other politicians from committing such crimes in the future, he had to order that Hartsell serve an active sentence.

Hartsell is to report to prison by July 12.

