I-77 detour causes confusion

Interstate 77 northbound was closed and detoured onto Brookshire Boulevard at the north end of Interstate 277 Wednesday morning, without warning.

I77XPRSLanes tweeted Saturday that detours would be in place from the I-85/I-77 interchange and the Brookshire Freeway/I-77 interchange from 11 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday.

Detours will be in place northbound from 11pm to 5am from I-85/I-77 interchange and the Brookshire Freeway/I-77 interchange #I77 #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/ITe30Uphxn — I77XPRSLanes (@I77XPRSLanes) May 13, 2017

The detour appears to be the same one in place Wednesday but without a heads up.

This was tweeted on Saturday. It appears to be the same detour that's actually happening now. Can we get clarification @I77XPRSLanes ?? https://t.co/FXa0n7oC08 — Kristen Hampton WBTV (@KHamptonWBTV) May 17, 2017

Our Kristen Hampton drove through the detour, which she said took about 10 minutes.

Can't quite figure this one out. 77 NB closed and detoured onto Brookshire @ north end of 277. @NCDOT_Charlotte what gives? pic.twitter.com/qyEWttEyUF — Kristen Hampton WBTV (@KHamptonWBTV) May 17, 2017

We reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Highway Patrol about whether they were given notice, and both agencies referred us to the Department of Transportation regarding all construction questions. ?

