I-77 detour causes confusion - | WBTV Charlotte

I-77 detour causes confusion

(Kristen Hampton | WBTV) (Kristen Hampton | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Interstate 77 northbound was closed and detoured onto Brookshire Boulevard at the north end of Interstate 277 Wednesday morning, without warning.

I77XPRSLanes tweeted Saturday that detours would be in place from the I-85/I-77 interchange and the Brookshire Freeway/I-77 interchange from 11 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday.

The detour appears to be the same one in place Wednesday but without a heads up. 

Our Kristen Hampton drove through the detour, which she said took about 10 minutes.

We reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Highway Patrol about whether they were given notice, and both agencies referred us to the Department of Transportation regarding all construction questions. ?

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly