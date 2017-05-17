I-77 detour causes confusion

I77XPRSLanes tweeted Saturday that detours would be in place from the I-85/I-77 interchange and the Brookshire Freeway/I-77 interchange from 11 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday.More >>
I77XPRSLanes tweeted Saturday that detours would be in place from the I-85/I-77 interchange and the Brookshire Freeway/I-77 interchange from 11 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday.More >>
A search resumed Tuesday morning for a missing boater on Lake Norman following a boat collision late Monday night. Crews on scene say this is now a recovery mission.More >>
A search resumed Tuesday morning for a missing boater on Lake Norman following a boat collision late Monday night. Crews on scene say this is now a recovery mission.More >>
The facility honors Axalta's longtime relationship with Hendrick Motorsports, and NASCAR legends and Axalta Team Racers Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr.More >>
The facility honors Axalta's longtime relationship with Hendrick Motorsports, and NASCAR legends and Axalta Team Racers Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr.More >>
During Tuesday night's work session, Superintendent Ann Clark said they'd be keeping the original proposal involving Dilworth and Sedgefield Elementary along with Alexander Graham Middle School and Sedgefield Middle School.More >>
During Tuesday night's work session, Superintendent Ann Clark said they'd be keeping the original proposal involving Dilworth and Sedgefield Elementary along with Alexander Graham Middle School and Sedgefield Middle School.More >>
After a period of close scrutiny, the county's chief medical officer is feeling the stress of the moment, and briefly weeped during the meeting.More >>
After a period of close scrutiny, the county's chief medical officer is feeling the stress of the moment, and briefly weeped during the meeting.More >>