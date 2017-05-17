Watch out! Confusing I-77 detours

Good morning! Here is a look at the stories making headlines now on WBTV News This Morning. We're live on air now!

LIVE: It's confusing and there are no signs to help you. We're digging into why drivers haven't been given a heads about detours set up because of the I-77 toll lanes. WBTV's Kristen Hampton will have a live report with details.

The White House is reeling from yet another bombshell allegation this morning...that President Trump pressured former FBI Director James Comey to stop investigating ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. The claim, which first appeared in The New York Times, is now raising questions about obstruction of justice. Lawmakers investigating Russian meddling into the 2016 election are also calling on Comey to testify.

TOO CLOSE TO CALL! The Republican GOP nomination to replace Mick Mulvaney in South Carolina's District 5 is separated by just 200 votes. We'll tell you which candidate, Ralph Norman or Tommy Pope, is still claiming victory this morning.

The results of a Mecklenburg County Health Department audit have been revealed.

During a meeting last night health department leaders got emotional after revealing the results of one of several ongoing audits. WBTV's Micah Smith has live details at 5:30 a.m.

Christine