Thursday at 6 p.m.: Inside the SBI's Computer Crimes Unit

The State Bureau of Investigation and its partners track down people who sexually exploit innocent children and spread photos and videos across the internet.

"It is happening vastly more than we think it is," said Kevin Roughton, assistant special agent in charge of the SBI's computer crimes unit. It is anywhere. it could be anybody."

While some cases involve children being forced to perform sexual acts or take nude photos for family members who spread the pictures - others are taken by the child themselves after falling for a predator's lies online.

WBTV's Sarah-Blake Morgan was given a rare and exclusive look inside the SBI's operation as agents offer up a warning for parents everywhere. Her story airs on WBTV News at 6 p.m. Thursday night.

