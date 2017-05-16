Dilworth parent's disappointed after no major changes made to student assignment plan

After 24 meetings in front of 1,900 people, CMS presented the proposed changes they'd consider making to the controversial student assignment plan to the board Monday night.

The audience mostly consisted of Dilworth parents in bright green shirts who have spent weeks trying to stop the plan from moving forward.

During Tuesday night's work session, Superintendent Ann Clark said they'd be keeping the original proposal involving Dilworth and Sedgefield Elementary along with Alexander Graham Middle School and Sedgefield Middle School.

They did propose a few revisions, such as increasing the proximity zone for Myers Park Traditional, converting a full magnet to a partial magnet to relieve Dilworth's overcrowding, and adding a third elementary school to the combined attendance boundary.

Dilworth mom Molly Bilderback says she was disappointed the board didn't consider the proposals their community came up with.

"We were given hope. This has really divided our whole community. It's splintered our awesome, amazing Dilworth community and people have been running for the past two weeks in all different directions and we were given hope on different proposals that we put forward," she said.

The work session that was led by superintendent Ann Clark, but incoming superintendent Clayton Wilcox was in the audience. He supports moving forward with the vote and says more changes may be ahead.

"I think you're going to see some changes. Although we didn't really tip our cards tonight, the conversations are ramping up internally. That there may be a better way to do some of these things," he said.

No action was taken during this work session. Board members were only able to ask questions and make suggestions. A vote will likely be held during next Tuesday's meeting.

