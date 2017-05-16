Expensive campaign ends

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

An expensive and TV ad heavy run-off campaign to choose a Republican nominee for South Carolina’s 5th US Congressional District ends tonight. Ralph Norman defeats Tommy Pope by a slim margin of 200 votes out of 35,344 cast. Now, it’s on to the general election for Norman who will face Democrat Archie Parnell on June 20th.

Dive crews tonight recovered the body of a missing boater on Lake Norman. That person was involved in a boat crash last night near Blythe Landing on Lake Norman. We’re working to find out who was killed and how the crash happened.

The heat streak continues. Today’s temperature of 88 degrees matches the hottest day of the year, but it appears our humidity is on the rise, so say hello to early summer in the Carolinas.

Delano says the Charlotte Hornets were unlucky again and wind up with the 11th pick in the NBA draft.

