Charlotte Hornets to pick 11th in the NBA Draft

The NBA held its draft lottery tonight in New York City and the Charlotte Hornets will pick 11th in the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft.

This is the first time ever that the Charlotte franchise has even had pick number 11.

The Hornets finished the season with the 11th worst record and had a 90% chance to stay in that spot and that's what happened.

They had a .8% chance to move into the #1 spot, .9% chance to move to the #2 spot, and a 1.2% chance to move to the #3 slot.

No such luck on any of those accounts.

The Hornets have only won the lottery one time back in 1991 when they picked Larry Johnson.

The NBA Draft will take place June 22 with the Boston Celtics having the #1 pick. The Los Angeles Lakers will pick number 2 and the Philadelphia 76ers will pick number 3.

