Axalta opens Customer Experience Center on Hendrick Motorsports Campus

Axalta Coating Systems held the grand opening of it's Customer Experience Center, located on the Hendrick Motorsports campus, Tuesday.

The Customer Experience Center is a 36,000 square foot training and conference complex designed to serve Axalta’s refinish, transportation OEM, and industrial customers. The center also boasts two state-of-the-art paint application centers, a collaborative mixing lab, and an exhibit lobby.

The facility honors Axalta's longtime relationship with Hendrick Motorsports, and NASCAR legends and Axalta Team Racers Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Rick Hendrick and Jeff Gordon were both on hand today for the grand opening along with some political dignitaries like Concord Mayor Scott Padgett.

Dale Earnhardt Jr was not on hand as he is gearing up for both the All-Star Race and the Coca-Cola 600 over the next two weeks in Concord, NC - a place that Mr. Hendrick knows it would mean a lot for Dale to get a win at.

