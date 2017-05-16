Health director gets emotional before county commissioners

The Mecklenburg County Health Director choked back tears Tuesday as he revealed the findings of one of several ongoing audits.

The department's scandals started with the mishandling of nearly 200 Pap smear tests earlier this year. Women with abnormal test results were not notified, and personal information of more than 1,200 patients was accidentally given to media outlets.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Dr.Marcus Plescia found no wrongdoing in that instance. The NC Department of Health has completed 21 of 22 studies and made recommendations, but so far no corrective action is being suggested.

"After we had the issues with the Pap smears, we went to a paper-based system to make sure that we tracked every Pap smear," Plescia told the county commission Audit Review Committee.

While the Health Department botched nearly 200 Pap test results, concerns were expressed by Commissioner George Dunlap over employee morale.

"I would even suggest and offer to those people who are so disgruntled to bring forth their evidence," he said.

Dr. Plescia told commissioners two more independent studies, being carried out by private firms, will last through the summer. Commissioner Pat Cotham suggests that the study not be taken lightly.

"You do recognize that we have a very serious problem," she told Plescia. "We've done everything we can to remedy that."

Plescia and the health department have been under the microscope and magnifying glass.

After a period of close scrutiny, the county's chief medical officer is feeling the stress of the moment, and briefly weeped during the meeting.

He thanked County Manager Deena Dioro for her support.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.