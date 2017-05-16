PHOTOS: 26 arrested, 23 wanted in Iredell County drug investigation

At least 26 people were arrested and 23 are still being sought after a major investigation into drug sales in Iredell County.

The roundup, dubbed "Operation Zero Tolerance," came after several months of investigations and purchases of illegal narcotics and prescription medication from these suspects by members of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigation Unit.

In total, 39 people were named during the investigation.

“I promised the citizens of Iredell County my office would be very aggressive in its efforts to enforce drug laws, and to especially target and go after repeat offenders and convicted felons who continue to plague our county by selling drugs and committing other types of crimes," Sheriff Darren E. Campbell said. "Let me be absolutely clear, these people we are going after today sell drugs. They sold drugs, possessed drugs or assisted in selling drugs directly to undercover investigators. They hurt our community by diminishing the quality of life in the neighborhoods they live in as well as provide an outlet for people who commit other types of crimes like robberies, breaking and entering or burglaries to gain money to buy the drugs they sell.

