New state audit finds problems with Union County foster care program

After a period of close scrutiny, the county's chief medical officer is feeling the stress of the moment, and briefly weeped during the meeting.More >>
After a period of close scrutiny, the county's chief medical officer is feeling the stress of the moment, and briefly weeped during the meeting.More >>
The roundup, dubbed "Operation Zero Tolerance," came after several months of investigations and purchases of illegal narcotics and prescription medication from these suspects by members of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
The roundup, dubbed "Operation Zero Tolerance," came after several months of investigations and purchases of illegal narcotics and prescription medication from these suspects by members of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
The report found that only 45 percent of foster care cases were being reviewed by a supervisor. State policies required all cases be reviewed by a supervisor.More >>
The report found that only 45 percent of foster care cases were being reviewed by a supervisor. State policies required all cases be reviewed by a supervisor.?More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the wreck occurred around 12:13 p.m. on the I-485 inner ramp at Wilkinson Boulevard.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the wreck occurred around 12:13 p.m. on the I-485 inner ramp at Wilkinson Boulevard.More >>
A search resumed Tuesday morning for a missing boater on Lake Norman following a boat collision late Monday night. Crews on scene say this is now a recovery mission.More >>
A search resumed Tuesday morning for a missing boater on Lake Norman following a boat collision late Monday night. Crews on scene say this is now a recovery mission.More >>